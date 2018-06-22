BUSINESS

Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device sold at Target and other stores

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the maker of a potting training device sold at Target and other stores.

The suit alleges that at least 15 toddlers were cut while using the Wee-Pod Basix potty ring.

The lawsuit alleges the potty training device was designed in such a way that it cuts the genitals of young children.

One couple has joined more than a dozen families as part of that class action lawsuit describing what happened to their son when they tried lifting him off the potty.

"There was blood, skin everywhere," the parents said.

The family's attorney said corrections to the device have been made, but there are 500,000 of the defective devices still being sold.

Prince Lionhart issued a statement saying that the company disagrees with the claims and will wait for a jury to decide.
