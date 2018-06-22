Power outage in part of Center City after electrical accident; worker injured

Power outage in part of Center City after electrical accident; worker injured. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 4pm on June 22, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
A worker was injured in an electrical incident that also caused a power outage in part of Center City.

The incident happened in the basement of the Sheridan building at 9th and Sansom. Police and fire department activity closed 9th Street for part of the afternoon as officials investigated.

Chopper 6 over scene of fire, power outage in Center City on June 22, 2018.


Workers evacuated the building after it happened.

There were multiple reports of power outages in the area, including nearby Wills Eye Hospital and other medical facilities.

"There were people in our elevator actually stuck because we have no power," said Tracy Weeks.

"Power went out and I went to check on a doctor who was in a room with a patient. The entire room was dark. I got lights for him," said Terri Beirne.

We're told a building maintenance worker was shocked in the basement of 125 South 9th Street, which houses a number of medical offices.

He was taken to the hospital with burns. There was no word on his exact condition.

Police eventually escorted workers back in the building to quickly retrieve belongings as the fire marshal continued investigating.

------
