Freebie Friday: Hoagies, ice cream, movies and more!

Brian Taff and Monica Malpass break down all your freebies this Friday during Action News at 4:30pm on June 22, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies being offered this first weekend of Summer!

FREE HOAGIES

Mark your calendar, because Thursday, June 28th is Wawa Hoagie Day. Starting at noon, Wawa will be giving away seven tons of hoagies to the crowd on the lawns of the Independence Visitor's Center and the National Constitution Center.

FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION

Also on Thursday, June 28, you can get in for free to the National Constitution Center all day beginning at 9:30am.

FREE DAIRY QUEEN BLIZZARD

If you prefer ice cream to hoagies, download Dairy Queen's free mobile app. They'll give you a free small blizzard treat just for registering!

FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT

Want a little music to go with your free food? Head to First Avenue in King of Prussia next Thursday, June 28, at 11:30am for the 7th annual Rock Your Lunch Summer Concert Series. They're giving away bites from Shake Shack and Mission BBQ during the live outdoor performance.

FREE MOVIE SCREENINGS

- On June 28, you can catch a screening of Grease at the King of Prussia Town Center at 7pm.

- If you're looking for a free movie event in the city, just go to the Schuylkill Banks every Thursday night. They will be playing a different movie, every week, until the end of August. The selections include Moana, Black Panther, and the Fifth Element.

FREE SUMMER SERIES

The super popular 40th Street Summer Series is back in University City, one Saturday a month. This weekend, you can catch a performance by renowned hip-hop, classical music ensemble: Thee Phantom and the Illharmonic Orchestra. The event also features tons of other family activities and giveaways.
FREE HAIRSTYLING

Get a complimentary style at The Salon at Ulta Beauty from 4pm-8pm on Friday, June 22nd. First-come, first-served! No appointments.

------
