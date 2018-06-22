POLITICS

New Jersey governor signs law banning underage marriage

New Jersey has become the second state in the nation to ban marriage for anyone under 18.

TRENTON, N.J. --
New Jersey has become the second state in the nation to ban marriage for anyone under 18.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill Friday. Delaware enacted a ban in May.

Murphy says the legislation would put an end to child marriages and particularly help young women.

The law bars the state from issuing marriage or civil union licenses anyone under 18, regardless of parental or judicial consent.

Under previous law parents or guardians could consent to underage marriage, and if the minor was under 16, a judge also had to consent.

The most recent data from the New Jersey Department of Health show there have been 3,600 minors who got married from 1995-2015.

Lawmakers and advocates say the legislation is necessary to prevent forced marriages.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsn.j. newsnew jersey newsgovernorphil murphyGovernor Phil Murphymarriage
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News