Driver suffers possible medical issue before crash in Newark

Authorities say a possible medical issue caused a driver to crash in Newark, Delaware.The accident happened around 11:23 a.m. Friday on Kirkwood Highway (DE Rt. 2) eastbound in the area of East Green Valley Drive.Police say a 61-year-old woman driving a Ford Taurus traveled off the right side of the road and crashed into bushes and a guardrail before coming to a stop.Medics arrived and took the victim to Christiana Hospital for treatment.There is no word on her condition.