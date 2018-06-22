U.S. & WORLD

Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs

Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 22, 2018. (WPVI)

A viral video has taken the internet by storm, and it will have anyone who has a deep love for bread saying, "that's me."

The video shows two-year-old Katie quite literally embracing her carbs.

Mom, Katie Bloodworth, says the toddler snatched the loaf out of her pantry.

The Georgia tot then raced into another room, happily chowing down on the stolen bread, cradled in her arms.

We get it, Olivia, and we salute you.

