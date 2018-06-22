U.S. & WORLD

Police officer fired after unwarranted traffic stop involving daughter's boyfriend

Police officer fired after unwarranted traffic stop involving daughter's boyfriend. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 22, 2018. (WPVI)

Dads can be protective of their daughters, but one took it too far and now he's out of a job.

In April, Ohio police officer John Kovach initiated a traffic stop that investigators say was purely personal.

He pulled over his daughter's boyfriend who he didn't approve of.

Kovach forced the boyfriend in the back of the patrol car, and moments later discovered his daughter was one of two other passengers in the car.

She confronts her dad about using his badge and uniform to intimidate her and her boyfriend.

An internal investigation found the traffic stop was unwarranted and Kovach violated the department's standards of conduct during the entire incident.

As a result, he was fired.

