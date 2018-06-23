Police investigate shooting death of Trenton teenager

Authorities are investigating a shooting on the streets of Trenton, New Jersey that left a teenager dead.Action News is told shots were fired just after 9 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.Video from the Action Cam showed a wide area marked off with yellow caution tape and multiple police vehicles on the scene.The Prosecutor's Office says 17-year-old Tashaughn Robinson of Trenton was found shot multiple times.Robinson was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he died from his wounds a short time later.The Mercer County Homicide Task Force continues to investigate the shooting.------