POLICE OFFICER KILLED

No death penalty for suspects in killing of Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson

EMBED </>More Videos

Plea deal for suspects in officer's murder: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on June 23, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has agreed to a plea deal for the two men accused of murdering Philadelphia Police Sergeant Robert Wilson III.

That agreement takes the death penalty off the table for Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams.

Wilson's sister has confirmed the plea agreement, which the family opposes.

EMBED More News Videos

Two suspects have been charged in the death of Philadelphia Police Officer Robert Wilson III.



Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby spoke to Action News after the agreement was announced

"It's going to be life plus 50 years for no parole," McNesby said. "Whether you are for the death penalty or against the death penalty, there was a video there that showed exactly the hero that (Wilson) was that day. And these two individuals now will get to roam the halls for years to come."

PHOTOS: Viewings, funeral for Officer Robert Wilson III

Action News has reached out to District Attorney Larry Krasner's office for comment and is still awaiting a response.

Wilson was shot and killed in the line of duty while trying to stop a robbery at a Gamestop store in North Philadelphia back in 2015.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Family of Sgt Wilson seeks death penalty
The case of two men accused of killing Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson went before a judge Wednesday morning in Center City.
RELATED: Police radio of Ofc. Wilson shooting

RELATED: Philadelphia Police post portrait of Sgt. Robert Wilson III
RELATED: Sgt. Robert Wilson III posthumously awarded Medal of Valor

RELATED: Family members of Officer Robert Wilson open up

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia policepolice officer killedCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty
PHOTOS: Viewings, funeral for Officer Robert Wilson III
AUDIO: Police radio of Ofc. Wilson shooting
Family members of Officer Robert Wilson open up
Philadelphia Police post portrait of Sgt. Robert Wilson III
Fallen Sgt. Robert Wilson III receives Medal of Valor
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Accused cop killers take plea deal to avoid death penalty
Family responds to plea deal for suspects in Philly officer's murder
Policewomen among 3 dead in Belgium attack
2 NYPD officers killed in crash, one got married hours before
More police officer killed
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News