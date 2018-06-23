Shelter Me: GetYourPet.com

SHELTER ME

Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on June 23, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A local startup is making big news.

Get Your Pet is the new online adoption trend that simplifies home-to-home pet adoptions, and now they're being recognized for their work in the tech world, a year after launching nationwide.

"GetYourPet.com is a nationwide online community that enables people that need to find a home for their pet to connect directly with the people who are looking to adopt a pet," says founder Angela Marcus.

This helps reduce the burdens on shelters and the pet.

"When pets enter a shelter, it can be extremely stressful, they are not only exposed to the possibility of being euthanized cause there's no space, they're exposed to illness," says Marcus.

The start-up is celebrating more than 2,000 home-to-home adoptions, and founder Angela Marcus is being recognized as one of 13 Tech Disruptors by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

"If we can reduce the burden on those shelters and rescues, and help pets go from one good home to another, we're not only helping those people and those pets, but we're helping shelters," Marcus says.

Riley is a ten-year-old chow, goldy mix.

This laidback fella is currently in foster care and looking for a permanent home.

"He's calm and quiet and house broken and walks really well. He's a great city dog because chows are loyal and protective," says Riley's foster parent, Fred Avila.

Chewee is a 20-month old Pitbull.

"Chewee's up for adoption cause I'm relocating to an apartment that doesn't allow pets. I'd hate to see her in the shelter. This breed in general just has, just gets a bad rap," says James Jones, Chewee's owner.

She's is very friendly and very active.

"If there's a home that you know folks like to go out for long walks, go out on bike trails, things like that, she'd be in heaven," says Jones.

Dixie is a two-year-old lab mix, and she still has somme of that puppy energy.

"She loves to run and play, she loves to go hiking, she loves to swim," says Natalie Blum.

Unfortunately, her owners are unable to keep her.

"She's just such a sweet dog, and we want to see her go to a good home," Blum says.

If you are interested in adopting any of these animals, here's the link to GetYourPet.com.

And if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.

We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
