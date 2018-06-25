POLICE OFFICER KILLED

Family responds to plea deal for suspects in Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson murder

Family responds to plea deal for suspects in officer's murder. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The family of fallen Philadelphia Police Sergeant Robert Wilson III is outraged at the D.A.'s office.

They say they received a phone call at 4 p.m. Friday at about a plea agreement for the two suspect in the officer's killing.

The District Attorney's Office has no comment until Monday when a hearing will take place.

Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams are accused of killing Wilson in March of 2015 when they robbed a GameStop then shot and killed the officer.

Wilson's family says they were told that in exchange for a guilty plea, the death penalty would be off the table and sentence would be life plus 50 years.

The family of Officer Wilson said they were never contacted by the D.A.'s office before they offered the plea deal.

The officer's grandmother Constance Wilson said, "What do you mean give them a deal? They don't need no deal. They are cold-blooded killers. Murderers."
Troy Burroughs, the officer's brother-in-law, said, "The way my brother-in-law went, I watched the video, it was intentional for that to happen. They seen the officer, they said we got to take him out. And also what we've seen, his weapon wasn't completely drawn out when the first shots went off,"

Shakira Wilson-Burroughs, the officer's sister, said, "He was an officer and he was in uniform. The law states the uniform officer is a capital punishment. It's a capital crime. It's no reason this should come down to possibly a victim's statement to determine what the judge will do. That's not falling on our shoulders."

The President of the FOP, John McNesby, tells Action News, he is also outraged.

There is a moratorium by the governor on death penalties but the D.A's office in the state can still seek it.

Family responds to plea deal for suspects in Philly officer's murder. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on June 23, 2018.




