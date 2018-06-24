Family and friends remember 5-year-old hit-and-run victim

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Family and friends formed a prayer circle Saturday in West Philadelphia at the scene where, a day earlier, 5-year-old Xavier Moy was killed.
The little boy's parents thanked everyone for their support.
His father, Logan White said, "The whole family appreciates it, and to see this love and support for the most special kid, our community, West Philly, and everywhere."
"It just shows me we have so much love. It just kills me if he had so much love like this, I can't imagine the love he would have had if he had a chance to be an adult," said mother Jasmine Moy.
The young victim was playing outside in front of his home in the 5000 block of Irving Street.
It was just after 4 p.m. Friday when police say a driver in a blue sedan came speeding down the one-way street, hit Moy, and kept going.
The boy was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he was pronounced dead.
Police are still looking for the person responsible.
White said, "This can't happen again. It's kids out here, it's everybody's kid. It ain't right. All you have to do is care."
The FOP is offering a $5,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.
