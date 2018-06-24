SHOOTING

Teenager wounded in North Philadelphia shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen wounded in North Philadelphia shooting. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on June 24, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in North Philadelphia and police are searching for the shooter.

Police say the suspect fired at least 10 shots in the 2900 block of West Flora Street shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The teen was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was in stable condition.

Police have not said if the teen was targeted.

The gunfire also damaged several cars in the area.

