N.J.'s Red Hen to commenters: Kindly check your facts, we welcome all

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --The Red Hen restaurant in Swedesboro, New Jersey wants to make something perfectly clear: They are not The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia.
The Gloucester County eatery was getting bombarded with comments on social media after White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted she was kicked out of a restaurant with the same name.
Sanders tweeted that she was told by the owner of The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, that she had to "leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left."
Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018
Though the restaurant was called The Red Hen, it was not the one located in the New Jersey. The two establishments have no relationship with one another, other than sharing the same name.
In response to the comments, The Red Hen in Swedesboro, New Jersey posted the following message to their Facebook page:
"THE RED HEN IN SWEDESBORO, NEW JERSEY IS IN NO WAY AFFILIATED WITH THE RED HEN IN VIRGINIA.
We are an independent, family owned business who happens to share the same name.
Kindly check your facts before you erroneously defame an innocent business on Facebook in an attempt to destroy their business where they welcome all, irrespective of their race, religion, views or opinions.
Wishing all a safe and happy weekend!"
Sanders' visit to the Virginia restaurant Friday evening created a social media commotion with people on both sides weighing in with their critique.
Meanwhile on Friday evening, in another sign they were not the same restaurant, The Red Hen in Swedesboro, New Jersey was posting about their dessert options.
