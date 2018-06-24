ENTERTAINMENT

The Monkees postpone Philly date after Mike Nesmith became ill

FILE - In this April 27, 2014 file photo, Michael Nesmith performs on the third day of the 2014 Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

PHILADELPHIA --
The Monkees have postponed the last four dates of their tour after guitarist Mike Nesmith became ill.

The band posted on Facebook Thursday that Nesmith had "a minor health issue" before a show in Philadelphia and was advised to "rest for the next week." The 75-year-old has returned to his home in California.

Nesmith has been performing past hits in "The Monkees Present: The Mike & Micky Show" tour with 73-year-old bandmate Micky Dolenz.

The group says shows in Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey will be rescheduled.

The Thursday show was scheduled to take place at the Keswick Theater in Glenside, Pa.

The Monkees were formed in 1965 for a television series and included Peter Tork and Davy Jones. Their hits include "Daydream Believer," ''Pleasant Valley Sunday" and "Last Train to Clarksville."

