EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3647797" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gunman shoots 7-Eleven owner in Busleton: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., June 24, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3646552" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man shot twice during 7-Eleven armed robbery. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on June 24, 2018.

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured one man during a robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Bustleton section of the city.It happened around 10 a.m. Sunday along the 1900 block of Welsh Road.Police say a man with a black semi-automatic handgun entered the store and demanded money from a female cashier. When she struggled to open the drawer, police said he went behind the counter and began assaulting her.According to investigators, that is when the 48-year-old owner of the store came out from the freezer area and was shot at least once in the chest. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.The gunman was able to get away with the cash register tray and ran eastbound on Welsh Road, police said.Action News spoke to a few loyal customers who had just heard about the shooting."Man, he's a great guy. Every time I come by he is always asking how the kids are doing. He remembers everything, always buddy this and buddy that. He's a genuine guy," said Ed Shoeniger of Busleton.The victim's daughter, Nim Mangat, said she was in Maryland with extended family when she got the call that her father, 48-year-old Bob Mangat, had been shot and critically injured during an armed robbery.She said the store has been robbed before but nothing like this."This is the first time he got shot," she said. "We drove as fast as we could. We got to the hospital and everything and they were setting him up for the ICU."Mangat said her father is expected to be OK, but he is in intensive care and still needs surgery.The suspect is described as a black man with a light complexion, approximately 20 to 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build and a beard.He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black, purple and orange basketball shorts, white socks, sneakers, and a backpack.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------