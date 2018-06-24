Man in custody for sexual assault after Olney barricade

A 27-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting and beating a woman in Philadelphia's Olney section, police say.Investigators say the victim knows the suspect and told police she fell asleep Saturday night at his house in the 5200 block of Marwood Road.The victim says she woke up to him sexually assaulting her and he then began to beat her.The woman was able to escape and flag down police around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.Officers say the man refused to leave the home and a SWAT team was called in. The suspect was taken into custody around 5:40 a.m. without incident.Both the victim and the suspect have been taken to the Special Victims Unit.Police are also questioning a second man who was found inside the house.------