NJ mother sentenced to 8 years in newborn's death

FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A Franklin Township woman was sentenced to eight years in prison for the death of her newborn daughter, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Officials said Jade Fanz, 21, pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter by choking her newborn daughter until she was deceased.

The crime came to light, according to authorities, when she visited a hospital for treatment of an apparent medical complication related to the birth.

The body of the newborn was found on February 27, 2016, on the property of her family's home on Proposed Avenue.

Officials said Fanz has been held in jail since then.

Jade Fanz

She was originally charged with murder and other counts, but pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on April 11, 2018.

Under terms of a plea, officials said Fanz must serve 85 percent of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

The Associated Press contributed to this article
