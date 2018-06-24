An Arizona family is warning parents to check their pool noodles before taking a swim this summer after they said to have found several rattlesnakes hiding in their pool noodles.The family said they found a large snake and her babies inside two of their pool noodles leaning against their wall.One wrangler said he is not surprised because snakes are looking for cool and dark places to hide.Experts suggest keeping items like pool noodles up high and to check them before using them.------