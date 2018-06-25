U.S. & WORLD

Reporter's video helps 9/11 victim receive compensation

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter's video helps 9-11 victim receive compensation: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 6 p.m., June 24, 2018

By
NEW YORK (WPVI) --
Over the past several years, more and more volunteers from the World Trade Center disaster have been diagnosed with cancer, linked to their exposure to the toxic smoke and fumes rising from the rubble.

One of those people is Michael Dorian.

Dorian is suffering from a very rare form of skin cancer that surfaced years after volunteering to help the recovery effort after 9/11.

"I was literally standing next to one of the antennas on the ground, ground-level. I was pretty much in the thick of it," said Dorian.

Making matters worse, Dorian's insurance only covered a small percentage of his cancer treatments. He was quickly running out of money and hope.

"My one treatment, just the drug alone, is $104,000," he said. "That's just for one treatment, just one treatment of that drug."

Dorian knew he was eligible for the federal 9/11 Victim's Compensation Fund, but officials from the VCF told him he needed to provide solid proof that he was really there.

That's when he remembered being interviewed by a television news reporter.

Dorian quickly called his friend New York City Police Detective Paul Federico for help.

"I got myself on the computer, I get Walter Perez's picture to pop up. I take a picture of it and I send it to Mike. Mike goes, 'That's him!'" said Federico.

Federico called Walter at 6abc. Walter reached out to his old news outfit to see if they could find the footage. It took about a week, but the station found it.

To be eligible for the VCF, it has to be proven a person was south of Canal Street in the days following 9/11. The video showed they were in that location.

"They were both standing south of Canal Street. They were both in the zone that you needed to be in," said Federico.

Dorian took a copy of that video to the 9/11 Victim's Compensation Fund, they approved him and now every penny of his cancer treatments is covered.

"Mike said he was down there, he did what he did," said Federico. "I had to exhaust every possibility, turn over every stone before I would give up. I wasn't going to give up on Mike."

But Dorian says he is still haunted by the fact that his story is only one among many.

"What I'm worried about is there are other civilian first responders that were here, that did do work, that are now sick that don't have the proof I have," he said.

_________________________________________________________________________

For more information on the World Trade Center Health Program call (888)982-4748.

To learn more about the federal 9/11 Victims' Compensation Fund contact Jeannie Kelly at (888) 702-0630.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & world9-11world trade centernyc terror attackterror attackLower Manhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News