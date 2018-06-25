Father killed in front of daughters at California campground, other shootings reported

Father camping shot and killed. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018. (WPVI)

By
CALABASAS, Calif. --
A father was killed in front of his two young daughters inside their tent at a California campground early Friday morning.

Authorities say Tristan Beaudette, 35, of Irvine was camping with his daughters, ages 2 and 4, at Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas when he was shot in the upper body.

Friends and family say Beaudette died doing what he loved - enjoying the outdoors with his daughters. His wife did not accompany them on the trip because she was studying for an exam. The couple was planning to move soon to Northern California for new jobs.

As the investigation continues, other people who have been shot at while at the same park are coming forward and questioning whether the shootings are related.

Meliss Tatangelo was camping with her boyfriend in January 2017 at the park when she heard a loud noise in the middle of the night. She discovered a bullet hole in the back of her car. She reported the shooting to authorities, who examined the bullet hole and retrieved the bullet.

There are reports of other shootings at the park, including a man being shot there in 2016. Another man says his car was hit by a gunshot around 4:30 a.m. last Monday.

Investigators say they are aware of the other shooting reports, but say at this time there is no evidence to connect them.

