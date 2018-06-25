Man, 27, charged in sexual assault in Olney

Philadelphia police have charged a man accused of sexually assaulting and beating a woman in Olney.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shawon Tennessee has been charged with Rape, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Sexual Assault and related offenses.

Police were called around 4:09 a.m. Sunday to a home on the 5200 block of Marwood Road.

The 24-year-old victim exited the home and ran to responding officers.

The victim told police that Tennessee, who she knew, had physically assaulted and sexually assaulted her.

Officers say Tennessee barricaded himself in the home and refused to leave.

A SWAT team was called in.

The suspect was taken into custody around 5:40 a.m. without incident.

He was transported to the Special Victims Unit for further investigation.

