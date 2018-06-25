SOCIETY

3 can't-miss arts events in Philly this week

Photo: Benjamin Voros/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up three artsy events coming up around Philadelphia that will scratch your cultural itch, from a patch-decorating workshop for freedom-seeking teens to a spoken-word performance for women searching for "The One."
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

An intimate conversation with female artists





Join the women behind BalletX's Artist Spotlight Series -- which showcases world premiere choreography -- for an open and intimate conversation on the challenges and triumphs of being a female artist in today's world.

The panel will feature Penny Saunders, choreographer in residence at The Grand Rapids Ballet and the recipient of the 2016 Princess Grace Choreographic Fellowship; and Rosie Langabeer, an award-winning composer and performer from Aotearoa New Zealand; with moderation by performing artist, arts administrator and civic leader Valerie Gay.

When: Thursday, June 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A patch decorating workshop for teens





Local teens are invited to a free, hands-on jacket patch decorating session at The Fabric Workshop and Museum.

Using an array of materials -- including felt, thread and screen printing -- participants will compose patches that represent their vision of freedom in the modern world.

When: Friday, June 29, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Future Wife Tour 2: Are You Ready For Him?'





Take a seat as nationally touring spoken word artist and life coach Ace Metaphor tackles life, love and the pursuit of happiness through poetry, music, open conversation and laughter.

Expect Ace Metaphor and a host of special guests to tackle challenging questions such as: Are you ready for "The One"?; Do you love yourself like you want him to love you?; And, are you still carrying baggage from the last jerk?

When: Friday, June 29, 8-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodline
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News