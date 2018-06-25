3 can't-miss arts events in Philly this week

An intimate conversation with female artists

A patch decorating workshop for teens

'The Future Wife Tour 2: Are You Ready For Him?'

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up three artsy events coming up around Philadelphia that will scratch your cultural itch, from a patch-decorating workshop for freedom-seeking teens to a spoken-word performance for women searching for "The One."---Join the women behind BalletX's Artist Spotlight Series -- which showcases world premiere choreography -- for an open and intimate conversation on the challenges and triumphs of being a female artist in today's world.The panel will feature Penny Saunders, choreographer in residence at The Grand Rapids Ballet and the recipient of the 2016 Princess Grace Choreographic Fellowship; and Rosie Langabeer, an award-winning composer and performer from Aotearoa New Zealand; with moderation by performing artist, arts administrator and civic leader Valerie Gay.Thursday, June 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.Local teens are invited to a free, hands-on jacket patch decorating session at The Fabric Workshop and Museum.Using an array of materials -- including felt, thread and screen printing -- participants will compose patches that represent their vision of freedom in the modern world.Friday, June 29, 3:30-5:30 p.m.Take a seat as nationally touring spoken word artist and life coach Ace Metaphor tackles life, love and the pursuit of happiness through poetry, music, open conversation and laughter.Expect Ace Metaphor and a host of special guests to tackle challenging questions such as: Are you ready for "The One"?; Do you love yourself like you want him to love you?; And, are you still carrying baggage from the last jerk?Friday, June 29, 8-10 p.m.