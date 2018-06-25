COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Girls sell pink lemonade to benefit breast cancer research

Girls sell pink lemonade to benefit breast cancer research: Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5pm on June 24, 2018. (WPVI)

ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) --
These young ladies in Ardmore, Montgomery County are on a mission.

Brynne Rhodes set up a pink lemonade stand outside the Trader Joe's store in Suburban Square to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Her mom was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

For the last two days, Brynne been serving up pink lemonade and has raised more than $3,200 dollars along the way.

She's also encouraging others to set up pink lemonade stands and do the same.

