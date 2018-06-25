REAL ESTATE

What does $1,600 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

1725 Pine St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1725 Pine St., #2F (Rittenhouse)




Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1725 Pine St., #2F, that's going for $1,600/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, a decorative fireplace, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Dog owners are in luck: small breeds are permitted with a pet fee and an additional monthly rent. Cats are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

235 S. 15th St., #1004 (Rittenhouse)




Also listed at $1,600/month, this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 235 S. 15th St., #1004.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, bay windows and a dishwasher. The building has extra storage space, elevators, secured entry, on-site laundry and a door person. Pets are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1217 N. Hancock St. (Old Kensington)




Next, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1217 N. Hancock St. It's listed for $1,600/month.

Notably located in a converted church, the unit features a balcony, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, large windows and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1600 Walnut St., #1001 (Rittenhouse)




Located at 1600 Walnut St., #1001, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,600/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, on-site laundry and bike storage. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News