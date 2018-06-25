Chicago Police Department K-9 helps find 1,500 lbs of marijuana, THC products worth $10M

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago police dog helped narcotics officers make a massive marijuana bust, seizing pot products with a street value of more than $10 million. (WLS)

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. --
A Chicago police dog helped narcotics officers make a massive marijuana bust last week. Police said they seized more than 1,500 lbs. of pot and other THC products with a street value of more than $10 million.

PHOTOS: CPD makes massive pot bust


Officers with the Chicago Police Department's Bureau of Organized Crime stopped a pickup truck just before 7 p.m. on June 21 in the 14200-block of Menard Avenue in south suburban Midlothian. The traffic stop was part of a drug trafficking investigation.

A K-9 officer alerted police to the smell of drugs. Investigators said the drugs were allegedly being transported to Chicago from California.

The driver, 42-year-old Jason Tanner of Lakehead, Calif., was arrested and charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, which is a felony.

Tanner appeared in Bond Court on June 22. His bail was set at $50,000. He is being held at Cook County Jail and is due back in court on July 10.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanapot bustk-9chicago police departmentdrug bustChicagoCalifornia
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News