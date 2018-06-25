CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Person to person car rentals

Airbnb for cars: Turo and HyreCar - Alicia Vitarelli has the details during Action News at 4:30pm on June 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
When it comes to renting a car or renting out your own car, there's a new player in the marketplace.

It's called person to person car sharing and it's similar to Airbnb for auto rentals.

Whether you're looking to rent a car for vacation, you need a car to drive to make extra money to drive for Uber or Lyft, or you want to rent out your car to make some side cash - there are two companies offering this service in our area.

One of the services is called Turo. No matter which way you're using it, you can read reviews, opt for insurance and deal directly with the other party and the company itself.

Turo explains how their coverage works.

"As an owner, you're covered during each trip within the United States and Canada with our 1 million dollar liability insurance. While your car is being rented out, Turo's insurance acts as the primary policy on the car, but if you do have to file a claim, your insurance premium should not be affected."

They also vet all parties involved, running background checks and the like.

HyreCar is specifically designed for rideshare drivers that allows drivers to rent a car to drive with Uber or Lyft. This is great for anyone looking to make money as a driver or make extra cash renting out your ride.

Like any service of this kind, do your homework, know your rights and read the reviews carefully.

With the right match, many say it can be a great new way to make money and save it.

ONLINE:

https://turo.com/
https://www.hyrecar.com/

