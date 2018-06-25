25 kids an hour suffer injuries on bicycles

A new report shows fewer kids are getting hurt while riding bikes, but there's still an average of 25 kids an hour that go to the emergency room due to a bicycle injury.Kids between 10 and 14 years of age are injured the most.Bruises, scrapes, and cuts are the most common injuries, but unfortunately, 11 percent of the injured kids suffered traumatic brain injuries.Researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital say good safety practices help prevent injuries, along with staying alert."When you're riding on the sidewalk, you really need to be careful about driveways and cars backing in or out. Riding on the street is something you need to know hand signals for turning and direction. Also, riding with traffic, and all the way to the right," said Lara McKenzie, Ph.D., Nationwide Children's Hospital.The researchers say children under 10 shouldn't ride on the street, or without adult supervision.You also want to make sure their helmet fits well.And parents - don't forget to wear one as well. It will encourage your kids to always have theirs on when they're out riding.------