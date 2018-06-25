Millsboro man charged with sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

MILLSBORO, Del. (WPVI) --
A 32-year-old man in Delaware is charged with inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl.

Police said troopers were dispatched to Sea Wayne Lane in Millsboro Sunday morning for a report of a sexual assault.

The victim's mother told troopers her daughter was sexually assaulted by her husband's friend.

Investigators discovered 32-year-old Brandon Brennan had been sleeping at the home and snuck into the child's bedroom early Sunday morning.

Brennan was taken into custody without incident.

