Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl visit children at CHOP

Incredibles stop at CHOP: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., June 25, 2018 (WPVI)

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --
It was an incredible day at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Monday.

Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl made a stop in University City to visit with some real-life heroes.

The kids got to pose for pictures with the popular characters. They also received care packages filled with toys, books and games.

Disney, the Starlight Foundation and 6abc were proud sponsors of the event.



"As you know, 6abc is really proud to be a part of the Walt Disney Company," said 6abc General Manager Bernie Prazenica. "What you are seeing today is part of a 100 million dollar initiative by the company to benefit children's hospitals all over the globe."

Disney has pledged to offer 445 hospitals nationwide hospital care packages, intended to bring comfort to children and families going through a difficult time.

The children and their families were also treated to a private screening of "Incredibles 2," which is in movie theaters right now.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
