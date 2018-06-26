Man, woman wanted in NJ credit card fraud case

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --A man and woman are wanted for committing credit card fraud throughout Burlington County, New Jersey.
Willingboro Township police say the two hit various jewelry stores.
Authorities posted pictures of the duo inside one of the stores.
The pair is believed to have been operating a white GMC Denali, possibly 2014 to 2018 model, with an unknown Pennsylvania registration.
Anyone with information should contact police.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps