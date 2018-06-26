Pa. man recognized as hero for saving girl from burning home

An Allentown man who risked his life to save an 8-year-old girl from a burning house is being recognized as a hero.Michael Surrell received the Carnegie Medal from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.Surrell ran into his neighbor's burning home on West Liberty Street in May 2017 to save 8-year-old Tiara Roberts."My eyes were burning, my face and my head were burning, my chest, and I'm feeling around, and I touched her foot," Surrell said.Surrell carried the girl to safety and then performed CPR before paramedics rushed them both to the hospital.He says he is just thankful he could be there to save the young girl's life.------