SOCIETY

Pa. man recognized as hero for saving girl from burning home

EMBED </>More Videos

Allentown man receives Carnegie Medal. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
An Allentown man who risked his life to save an 8-year-old girl from a burning house is being recognized as a hero.

Michael Surrell received the Carnegie Medal from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

Surrell ran into his neighbor's burning home on West Liberty Street in May 2017 to save 8-year-old Tiara Roberts.

"My eyes were burning, my face and my head were burning, my chest, and I'm feeling around, and I touched her foot," Surrell said.

Surrell carried the girl to safety and then performed CPR before paramedics rushed them both to the hospital.

He says he is just thankful he could be there to save the young girl's life.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newschild rescuerescuegood samaritanAllentown
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News