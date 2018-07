Drivers saw quite an unusual scene riding down I-95 in South Florida.Video shows a man clinging to the hood of a car going about 70-miles per hour.The man was only holding on with one hand. That's because he was talking on the phone with the other hand.The person who took the video says he believes the man on the hood was actually on the phone with the woman driving the car.Luckily, the car eventually got off the interstate.There were no reports of injuries.------