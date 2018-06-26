PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Hoskins exchanges words with fan in Phils loss

EMBED </>More Videos

Rhys Hoskins apologizes for confrontation with fan. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

In Monday night's loss to the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins got into an altercation with someone in the stands.

It started during the bottom of the sixth inning. Hoskins struck out on a ball in the dirt which ended up getting away from the catcher.

Hoskins didn't immediately run to first after the ball bounced a few feet away and was called out on the play. As he walked to the dugout, Hoskins said something to a fan in the crowd.

He then placed his helmet in the dugout and went back to say a few more things.

Hoskins told reporters after the game that someone said something that "triggered" him.

"I was pretty frustrated with the at-bat that I just had, compounded with the mistake, I got caught up in the moment, shouldn't happen, can't happen, but it did, and that's how it goes," Hoskins said.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler was asked about the exchange, as well.

"He was a little frustrated in that moment," Kapler said of Hoskins. "Rhys always says and does the right thing, supports his teammates."

Hoskins said he doesn't remember what was said during the confrontation.

He told reporters he was waiting for them after the game because he thought it was necessary to answer their questions. He said he was in the wrong and did not want it to be a distraction.

The Yankees made their first appearance at Citizens Bank Park since beating the Phillies in six games in the 2009 World Series. The sellout crowd of 44,136 was filled with fans cheering for the Bronx Bombers. Aaron Judge ripped his 20th homer and the Yankees snapped a three-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Phillies.

----

ESPN contributed to this article

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhilliesNew York Yankees
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
As trade rumors whirl, Machado snaps selfie with Dodgers' Kemp
Orioles have deal in place for Manny Machado, working through trade specifics
WATCH: Rhys Hoskins makes impact in Home Run Derby
Futures Game a showcase of potential Manny Machado trade chips
Anderson helps Miami score 8 in 5th to overtake Phils, 10-5
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
Teenage baseball players' sportsmanship earns them honorary ESPY awards
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News