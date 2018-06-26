ENTERTAINMENT

Judge denies rapper Meek Mill's request for new trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Judge denies rapper Meek Mill's request for new trial. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
A Philadelphia judge has denied Meek Mill's petition for a new trial in his decade-old drug and gun convictions despite support for the request by the district attorney's office.

The rapper's attorneys cited credibility issues with a police officer who testified in his case. District Attorney Larry Krasner's office agreed to the new trial, saying it had no confidence in the officer's testimony.

Judge Genece Brinkley said in an opinion Monday that Mill had not met his burden of proof in questioning the officer's credibility.

A different Philadelphia judge has granted new trials in at least three other cases involving the officer's testimony.

Brinkley sentenced Mill in November to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation. Mill served five months before the state Supreme Court ordered his release.

EMBED More News Videos

Rapper Meek Mill sat down for an interview with our Sharrie Williams on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.



------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentphilly newsmeek mill
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
Drake says Will Smith wins 'In My Feelings Challenge'
Clear bag policy in effect for Taylor Swift concert
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
3 tantalizing food and drink experiences in Philadelphia this week
Happy Birthday, Disneyland!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News