REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Washington Square

1229 Chestnut St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a quality option for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Washington Square look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,495, compared to a $1,476 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Washington Square, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1229 Chestnut St.




Here's a studio at 1229 Chestnut St., which is going for $970/month.

The building offers a fitness center on-site maintenance, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect carpeting, wooden cabinetry and updated appliances. Feline lovers, rejoice! Cats are allowed on this property.

(See the full listing here.)

1324 Locust St.




Then there's this 321-square-foot unit at 1324 Locust St., listed at $995/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and computer terminals with free lobby wifi. In the sunny unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and built-in shelves. There is a $45 application fee and a $250 move-in fee. No pets allowed.

(See the listing here.)

928 Pine St.




To round things out, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 928 Pine St. It's being listed for $1,185/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a stove, built-in storage features and in-unit laundry. Storage space is offered as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are allowed at this location.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News