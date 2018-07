Check out today's cheapest rentals in Washington Square

1229 Chestnut St.

1324 Locust St.

928 Pine St.

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a quality option for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Washington Square look like these days--and what might you get for the price?According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,495, compared to a $1,476 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Washington Square, via rental site Zumper , paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Here's a studio at 1229 Chestnut St., which is going for $970/month.The building offers a fitness center on-site maintenance, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect carpeting, wooden cabinetry and updated appliances. Feline lovers, rejoice! Cats are allowed on this property.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this 321-square-foot unit at 1324 Locust St., listed at $995/month.Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and computer terminals with free lobby wifi. In the sunny unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and built-in shelves. There is a $45 application fee and a $250 move-in fee. No pets allowed.(See the listing here .)To round things out, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 928 Pine St. It's being listed for $1,185/month.Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a stove, built-in storage features and in-unit laundry. Storage space is offered as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are allowed at this location.(Here's the full listing .)