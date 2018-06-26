CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Simple, money-saving apps

What's the Deal: Simple saving apps - Alicia Vitarelli has the details during Action News at 4pm on June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
You can keep that hard-earned cash in your pocket just by downloading a few free apps.

First, there's Flipp. This app delivers local store ads to you digitally on your phone, tablet or computer.

You can search for what you're looking to buy and save on, make a list and set alerts on sales. They track everything, from groceries to household goods to electronics and even clothing.

The app also stores your store loyalty cards, so you don't forget to get those points and offers.

Next, to your summer playlist. Rather than paying for a monthly music subscription or buying albums or individual songs, Spotify has a free version that allows you access to millions of songs and other content. iHeartRadio, Pandora and TuneIn also offer free tunes as well.

For your summer reading, the Libby app links you directly to eBooks and audiobooks you can borrow for free from libraries around the world. And there are no late fees!

While we're saving, we also like to remind you about Ebates. If you shop online, you get free money back by way of a check or a PayPal deposit from more than 2,500 retailers - including the big ones.

Stores will give you anywhere from 2 to sometimes 40 percent back on your purchase just for using their browser to connect to your favorite stores.

Finally, if you're hitting the roads this summer, check the app GasBuddy before you fill up. Through GPS, the app shows you which nearby stations have the lowest prices.

They claim you can save $340 a year by telling you exactly where and when to buy gas.

