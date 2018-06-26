BUSINESS

Counting down to new casinos in Atlantic City

2 new casinos bring new hope to Atlantic City. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
With only 48 hours to go, it's crunch time for the workers at the Hard Rock and Ocean Resort casinos.

Come Thursday, Atlantic City's Boardwalk will feature two brand new casinos open to the public.

We spoke to some people on Tuesday who were able to take part in the Hard Rock Casino's soft opening.

"You walk in there and you don't even feel like the Taj was ever there! They just have done such an amazing job and making it look so beautiful," said Jason Cardonick of Philadelphia.

With a concert venue that can hold nearly 7,000 people, new table games and the iconic rock and roll theme, the Hard Rock has wowed.

"The brand is iconic and I think they did a great time incorporating that," said Cardonick.

Thursday brings about a new sense of friendly competition. On the same day of Hard Rock Casino's grand opening, Ocean Resort Casino will open its doors.

There, along with live sports betting, 60 percent of the gambling machines are brand new. Customers who got a sneak peek enjoy the classic Atlantic City feel.

"This is A.C. You need your gambling, your drinking, and your smoking," said Tony Francavilla.

He and his wife, Toni, spent a few hours at the slots.

"It's good competition for the Hard Rock. It's always good to have competition, and that will bring more people down. They want to go to both so they can compare both," she said.

Ocean is offering a customer loyalty card, something they hope will draw in return customers. Hard Rock is focusing on becoming an entertainment destination for music and comedy shows.

