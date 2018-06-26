The FBI, Cheltenham Township Police, and Philadelphia Police are trying to track down a suspect they are calling a serial bank robber.Investigators say he's targeted three locations in the last nine days. The suspect makes no effort to conceal his identity, and he has been caught on surveillance camera each time he robbed the bank.The latest robbery happened Tuesday morning at the Citizens Bank branch located at 139 South Easton Road in Glenside, Montgomery County. The man approached a teller and presented a demand note. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the area of the bank on foot. He was last seen heading southeast toward Bickley Road.The FBI believes the same man robbed the PNC Bank at 4753 North Broad Street in Philadelphia on June 18th, 2018. They say he was also caught on surveillance video robbing the Santander Bank located at 531 South Easton Road in Wyncote, Montgomery County on June 20th, 2018.On June 18, he had on a black hooded sweatshirt with a white dream catcher and the words, "NATIVE AMERICAN" on the front, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black and white Nike sneakers, dark-colored Phillies cap with a white "P", and a dark-colored glove on one hand.On June 20, he was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, red baseball cap, and latex or plastic gloves.He is described as a black male in his mid-30s, approximately 6 feet tall, medium build, dark complexion, with facial hair. On Tuesday morning, he was wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt, dark-colored pants, white gloves, white and black sneakers, and a dark-colored baseball cap with a white Calvin Klein "ck" logo on the front.This man is considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information about these robberies or the suspect is urged to call the FBI at 215-419-4000. There is a reward for information leading to the man's capture. Tipsters can remain anonymous.-----