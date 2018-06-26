FAMILY & PARENTING

Hospital brings daughter's wedding to man battling cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

The wedding took place at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. (Mitchell Ferrino)

Jennifer Matarese
BUFFALO, New York (WPVI) --
A father from Buffalo, New York, battled cancer for nearly 18 months in the hopes of attending his only daughter's wedding.
WABC-TV reports, Bethany and Austin were set to be married in late August, but it was clear her father's time was growing short.
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo helped make Richard A. Ferrino, Jr.'s wish come true.

The staff brought the wedding to him on Father's Day.

They wheeled his hospital bed outside to the garden at the cancer center.

Family and friends, including his wife, three other children and his grandchildren, looked on as he witnessed the wedding.
Mr. Ferrino was able to applaud for the happy couple, kiss his daughter and gave his new son-in-law a fatherly handshake.

Days later, he lost his battle. The family will forever be grateful to Roswell for "the amount of time, consideration and genuine care" they received.

His son, Mitchell Ferrino, made the video below as surprise for his sister.


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyweddinghospitalcancerfeel goodNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News