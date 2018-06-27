SPORTS

Body found at New Jersey home of New York Giants' Janoris Jenkins

Body found in house where NY Giants' Janoris Jenkins lives.

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A body has been found at a New Jersey home where New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins lives.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office says it is investigating a death at the house in Fair Lawn, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of MetLife Stadium. Property records show Jenkins has lived at the house the last two years.

Authorities have identified the dead man as 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene, a family friend of Jenkins. The prosecutor's office didn't say where Jenkins was when the death occurred. Neighbors tell our sister station WABC that Jenkins is in Florida.

A spokesman for the Giants says the team is monitoring the situation but didn't comment further.

Jenkins played at Florida from 2008-10 before finishing his college career at North Alabama. He was drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams and the last two seasons with the Giants.

