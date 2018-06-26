Man hit by train in Upper Moreland

UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Rail service along SEPTA's Warminster Line was suspended between Willow Grove and Warminster stations for sometime Tuesday night due to a police investigation.

Upper Moreland Police and firefighters were investigating the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian.

Police said the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. along South Warminster Road at the railroad crossing.

According to SEPTA, a train headed from Center City to Warminster struck and killed a man who was in the track area near Warminster Road in Hatboro.

There were approximately 200 people on board during the accident, but none of them were hurt.

Officials said train service resumed around 8:20 p.m.

The investigation regarding the incident is ongoing.

