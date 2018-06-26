PHILLY PROUD

Lumberton firefighter honored for 64 years of service

EMBED </>More Videos

Lumberton firefighter honored for service, as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., June 26, 2018 (WPVI)

LUMBERTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A man was honored Tuesday for 64 years of service to a local fire department.

Ernie Greenwald received a plaque from the Lumberton Township and a standing ovation.

Greenwald joined the department in 1954 after returning from the Korean War.

When the department built its first firehouse, Greenwald mortgaged his own home to help get it built.

Over the years Greenwald has served in various capacities from Chief to Fire Marshal.

"They tell me I'm worthy of it, but what I did was out of my own heart and I enjoyed it," said Greenwald. "I'm so very glad I was able to serve the town here."

Greenwald says it was his pleasure to serve the department and he would do it all over again.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsn.j. newsnew jersey news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Philly schools celebrates a new project at one of its high schools
Joining forces to fight back against violence
More Philly Proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News