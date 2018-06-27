FOOD

Planters Cheez Balls returning after 12 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Planters bringing back Cheez Balls. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

Two popular cheesy products from the past are coming back after 12 years.

Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls will go on sale July 1, making a return after being discontinued in 2006.

"You asked; we answered. Cheez Balls are back and just as amazing as you remember them. Get the one-of-a-kind delicious, orange cheezy taste while it lasts, because these will only be around for a limited-time," Planters says.

A 2.75 ounce can will cost $1.99.



While they're not available at all stores just yet, they can be purchased online on Amazon Prime, Amazon Pantry or Walmart.com.

Fans have to act fast before these cheesy snacks are gone again.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerfoodentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
Papa John's to pull founder from marketing
McDonald's salads possibly linked to parasite, 100 sickened
'Do not eat this cereal': CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
More food
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News