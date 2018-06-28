U.S. & WORLD

Half-naked man causes disturbance at Atlanta airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Half-naked man causes disturbance at Atlanta airport. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTA --
Authorities arrested a 19-year-old man accused of sprinting shirtless toward a jet at Atlanta's airport and jumping on the wing.

It happened Tuesday on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The man reportedly scaled a fence, jumped on the wing of a plane, and pounded on the windows.

The airport says despite the chaotic scene, there were no disruptions to any flights.

The man has been charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldairport newsairport securitytrespassing
U.S. & WORLD
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News