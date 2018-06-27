U.S. & WORLD

Woman injured in parasailing accident returns to US

Woman injured parasailing in Mexico. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

SAN DIEGO (WPVI) --
A San Diego woman who was badly injured during a parasailing accident in Mexico is finally back in America.

Her recovery has been a nearly month-long ordeal, and it is still not over yet.

The nightmare began when Katie Malone was in Puerto Vallarta parasailing.

The rope tethered to a boat somehow broke and she went flying through the air for 45 minutes.

Malone crash-landed and suffered a fractured skull, fractured pelvis, broken ribs, a collapsed lung and other injuries.

Members of Congress helped coordinate Malone's return. She is now recovering at a hospital in San Diego.

