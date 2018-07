EMBED >More News Videos Officer Jonny Castro, an army vet, creates portraits of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

At the early age of five, Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz wanted to become an New York Police Department detective. He later enrolled in the NYPD Explorer Program as a teenager, his first step in pursuing his dream.That dream was destroyed Wednesday when the 15-year-old was fatally attacked in front of a Bronx bodega by a group of alleged gang members. Police believe Guzman-Feliz was the victim of mistaken identity.After hearing the public outcry prompted by #JusticeForJunior on social media, Philadelphia police Forensic Composite Artist Jonny Castro created a portrait of Junior smiling, clad in an NYPD Explorer's uniform.Castro said he plans to hand deliver a 16" x 20" version of the portrait to Junior's mother."I have no doubt in my mind that Junior would've made an outstanding Police Officer," Castro wrote on his Facebook page . "He had blue coursing through veins at an early age, and that makes him family to me and every other officer that wears the badge."Castro works full time as a forensic composite artist, but the army vet also uses his talents to create portraits of fallen heroes . Those portraits are then donated to the officers' families or their colleagues.----------