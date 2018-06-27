EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3651877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The panel looks at the likelihood that democrats will be able to keep business up and running and other local stories.

Four topics that demand your attention, including potential expulsions in the Pa. General Assembly.

Host Matt O'Donnell and our Insiders discuss local reaction to the Trump Administration immigration policy separating families at the U.S. border. Vice President Pence visited Philadelphia and was met with protests in Rittenhouse Square, and will comments by Sen. Casey (D) and Candidate Barletta (R) have an impact on their election.Plus, Mayor Kenney pushes back on the City Controller's claim of missing funds, and will New Jersey have a government shutdown over a budget impasse?This week's panel is comprised of Rich Negrin, Farrah Jimenez, David Dix and Sam Katz. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m.