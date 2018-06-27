Body found in lake in Sicklerville, N.J.

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Gloucester Township Police are investigating after someone found a body in a Sicklerville, New Jersey lake.

The call came in after 6 a.m. Wednesday from Scenic Point Circle in the Cobblestone Development.

Officers arrived to find a body along the shoreline.

Police said the cause of death does not appear suspicious, and that there is no apparent danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560; or send an anonymous tip via Text Message to Gloucester Township Police by texting the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and the tip message to 888777.

