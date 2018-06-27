BUSINESS

Lawndale gets a new nail salon: Sassy Nails

Photo: Qing Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Sassy Nails, the newcomer is located at 6426 Rising Sun Ave. in Lawndale.

The establishment offers classic manicures, pedicures, French tip fill-ins, gel fill-ins, eyebrow services, nail art, acrylic nail removal and more.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Sassy Nails currently has a five-star rating.

Yelper Qing Z., who reviewed the business on June 11, said, "Awesome. The staff is friendly and prices are reasonable -- and my nails last more than two weeks."

Head on over to check it out. Sassy Nails is open from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
