Lawndale gets a new nail salon: Sassy Nails

A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Sassy Nails , the newcomer is located at 6426 Rising Sun Ave. in Lawndale.The establishment offers classic manicures, pedicures, French tip fill-ins, gel fill-ins, eyebrow services, nail art, acrylic nail removal and more.With just one review on Yelp thus far, Sassy Nails currently has a five-star rating.Yelper Qing Z., who reviewed the business on June 11, said, "Awesome. The staff is friendly and prices are reasonable -- and my nails last more than two weeks."Head on over to check it out. Sassy Nails is open from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.